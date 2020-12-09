NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several cities in North Texas will have new mayors after run-off elections on Tuesday, December 8.
In Denton, Gerard Hudspeth defeated City Council Member Keely Briggs by 6 points to become the city’s first black mayor.
In Mansfield, Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor and former MISD Board Trustee defeated council member Brent Newsom with more than 53% of the vote. Challenger Scot Bowman received 46.08%. Evans and Newsom received the most votes in the Nov. 3 general election, although neither had more than 50% of the vote. In November, Todd Tonore defeated challenger Philip DeGroat for the Place 6 seat, which was held by former council member Terry Moore who was one of the four candidates running for Mansfield Mayor. Incumbent council member Larry Broseh ran unopposed for the Place 7 seat.
The Mansfield mayor’s race was a special election following the resignation of Mayor David Cook to run for the Texas House seat vacated by RBill Zedler. Cook was elected to the seat in the November election and will take office in January.
Evans and Bounds will be sworn in at the Jan. 11 City Council meeting.
In Keller, Armin Mizani defeated Tag Green 59% to 41%.
