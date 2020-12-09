Election 2020December 8 Runoff Election Results
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Dominecia Davis, Murder, Murder Arrest, Murder Suspect, Murder Victim, Nakeya Smith, Teen Killed, teen shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the arrest of a 33-year-old woman for the murder of an 18-year-old back in October.

Dominecia Davis is charged with murder in the shooting and killing of Nakeya Smith on October 23 at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive around 11:00 p.m.

Dominecia Davis (Dallas PD)

Davis was interviewed by a homicide detective at Dallas Police Headquarters and admitted to her involvement in the crime, police said.

She was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with first degree murder.

Police have not said what the relationship was between the suspect and victim or provided any details on a motive.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply