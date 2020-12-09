Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the arrest of a 33-year-old woman for the murder of an 18-year-old back in October.
Dominecia Davis is charged with murder in the shooting and killing of Nakeya Smith on October 23 at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive around 11:00 p.m.
Davis was interviewed by a homicide detective at Dallas Police Headquarters and admitted to her involvement in the crime, police said.
She was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with first degree murder.
Police have not said what the relationship was between the suspect and victim or provided any details on a motive.
MORE FROM CBSDFW