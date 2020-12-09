Election 2020December 8 Runoff Election Results
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Grapevine High School are better now after mega star Post Malone gifted every kid with a free pair of his new custom Crocs.

Their principal, Alex Fingers thanked Posty on Twitter, confirming yet another example of the singer giving back to his community.

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II dropped on Tuesday and sold out within hours. It’s the singer’s fifth collaboration with the shoe company. The clogs are available in pink and black.

Malone posted about the shoe’s North American launch via Instagram. Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant even commented, saying, “I need mine.”

The Crocs even caught the eye of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who “liked” Posty’s Instagram pic.

The signature Crocs launch in Europe and Asia “soon,” according to Malone.

