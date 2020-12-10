DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas has invited and named seven candidates, including the current chief of a North Texas city, to interview for the police chief position. The city has also appointed an interim chief to start next week.

The city has been searching for a new head of police after current Chief Renee Hall announced her resignation on Sept. 8. Hall joined the department in 2017.

The city will be interviewing these seven candidates:

Albert Martinez – Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief

Avery Moore – Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – Chief of Police, San Jose, California

Jeff Spivey – Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – Major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – Chief of Police, Charlottesville, Virginia

“I’m pleased to report our progress in this process,” Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said Thursday, “and know the men and women of DPD look forward to new leadership continuing the work Chief Hall began towards R.E.A.L. change – responsibly, equitably, accountably and legitimately reimagining public safety.”

According to the city, Broadnax expects to select and appoint a new police chief by the end of December.

Broadnax also appointed 23-year Dallas police veteran Lonzo Anderson as interim chief beginning Dec. 15..

“I am honored the City Manager has asked me to serve as Interim Police Chief during this transition and remain committed to advancing the department’s efforts to address violent crime,” Anderson said.

