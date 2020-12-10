DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of Americans who haven’t been able to pay their rent are at risk of eviction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month.

In South Dallas, off Pastor Bailey Drive, the nonprofit Harmony Community Development Corporation is trying to help.

They hosted a drive-thru rental assistance event on Thursday, Dec. 10.

“I’m hoping to get my rent paid,” Jacqueline Shelby said.

She was one of the first to arrive.

“It’s been very hard for me,” she said. “Very hard times, but I thank God I’ve made it though and I’m just believing today that I’m going to get my rent paid.”

Through the City of Dallas and the Community Council of Greater Dallas, Harmony CDC has received funding from the CARES Act and has the capability of helping Dallas renters by covering up to two months of rent.

“As much as we can we’re trying to bridge that gap and help them during this difficult season,” Harmony CDC Executive Director Mark Porter said.

Attendees are being asked to provide the following:

*Current Income

*Current Ledger of Expenses

*Lease Agreement

*Proof of Household Size

*ID for All Adults in Household

If the renter qualifies, the renter can be approved on site.

“Then in the next couple of days they can come back and pick up their check and take it to their landlord,” Porter said.

If the renter does not qualify, the nonprofit can put them in touch with other options and help them fill out the paperwork for those options.

For those who couldn’t make it Thursday, there is another opportunity Friday, Dec. 11 at the same location at 6969 Pastor Bailey Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORE FROM CBSDFW