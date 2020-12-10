Plano Police Working To Negotiate With 'Distressed' Person Who Shot, Injured Responding Officer Police in Plano are currently at an apartment complex where they are negotiating with, who they call, a distressed person who also shot and injured a responding officer. Katie Johnston reports.

Plano Police Working To Negotiate With Distressed Person Who Fired At OfficersPolice in Plano are currently at an apartment complex where they are negotiating with, who they call, a distressed person who also fired shots at them. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago