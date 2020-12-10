FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police lieutenant was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in front of an elementary school in Grapevine Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police in Grapevine said Gary Hawley was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at around 3 p.m. after a witness reported that he was asleep in the driver’s seat in the pickup area of Cannon Elementary School.
According to police, a child was also in the backseat of Hawley’s vehicle. Police determined Hawley was intoxicated and transported him to jail without incident.
Hawley is a 14-year veteran with the Fort Worth Police Department and is a lieutenant assigned to the East Division Patrol. He was placed on restricted duty and his gun and badge were confiscated, Fort Worth police said.
Grapevine police will be handling the criminal investigation into Hawley.
