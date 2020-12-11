Comments
PAIGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On December 7, 2020 the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 15 ½ pounds of crystal methamphetamine after a traffic stop on US 290 near Paige, Texas.
A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan for a traffic violation and when he made contact with the driver, identified as Daylin Lopez-Iglesia, 30, determined something was afoot.
A search of the vehicle revealed the drugs in the trunk of the vehicle.
Lopez-Iglesia and a passenger, Dakota Packard, 29, from Galveston County, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance greater than 400 grams (1st Degree Felony) and transported to the Bastrop County Jail.
The estimated street value of the narcotics is $100,000.
