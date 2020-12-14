Comments
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The year 2020 has been far from perfect.
But at Argyle High School, the hope is that they can put the wraps on a perfect season by winning the State Championship.
Argyle has advanced to the Class 4A-Division I State Title game with a perfect 15-0 record.
The Eagles have powered their way to the championship game with a balanced offensive assault – both in the air and on the ground.
Argyle will try to win the second state football championship in school history.
The Eagles have made five previous appearances in the state finals, and they won it all in 2013.
Argyle will play Lindale (13-2) Friday night, Dec. 18. at AT&T Stadium.
Lindale is making its first appearance in the State Championship game.
MORE FROM CBSDFW