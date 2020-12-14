DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A weekend shooting left a 21-year-old man dead, but on Monday Dallas police announced an arrest in the case and gave information about another nearby shooting on the same day, that happened minutes earlier.

It was in the middle of the afternoon on December 13 when Dallas police were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments, in the 400 block of South Walton Walker, after getting reports of shots fired.

Once at the complex officers found Daniel Victor Barrera, Jr. shot and laying on the ground. Members of Dallas Fire-Rescue took Barrera to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was a short time later, based on the work of Dallas homicide detectives, when officials determined Bryan Bernal Rivas was responsible for Barrera’s death. The 17-year-old was arrested for murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He remains behind bars and his bond has not been set.

Along with news of Rivas’ arrest, police released information about another shooting on Dec. 13. It was at around 2:26 p.m. — 15 minutes before Barrera was gunned down — when emergency calls reported a shooting in the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge Drive. When police arrived they found Christopher Ramirez Veloz shot multiple times. The 20-year old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Despite Rivas only facing one charge of murder police say the two shootings are related and the investigation is ongoing.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the shootings, the victims or the suspect to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-918-9096 or send an email to Det. A. Machorro.

