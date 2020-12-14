CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:2020 Election, 2020 presidential election, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Electoral College, Electoral College vote, electors, lawsuit, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, Presidential Election, presidential electors, Supreme Court, Texas, Texas News

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – Electors from 50 states and the District of Columbia will gather across the country to cast their votes on December 14 in the Electoral College and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The ballots will then be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on January 6.

(credit: Getty Images)

Biden will finish with some 306 votes and Donald Trump with 232. But the President has refused to concede and his last-ditch legal attempts to overturn the results have been quashed in the courts. On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to stop electors from four key battleground states from voting Monday.

♦♦♦ Click Here For The Latest On The Story At cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply