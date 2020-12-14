Married North Texas Teachers Pass Away From COVID-19 While Holding Hands, Family SaysPaul Blackwell was a PE teacher and a football coach at Fannin Middle School. His wife, Rose, was a teacher at the Travis World Language Academy.

Edinburg High Football Coach And Athletic Department Placed On Probation For Player Attack On RefereeThe State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded Edinburg High School Head Football Coach J.J. Leija on Monday, Dec. 14, and placed him on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

Man Wanted For Striking Someone In Mouth With Metal Stool At Fort Worth BarFort Worth police detectives are trying to track down a man wanted for striking someone in the mouth with a metal bar stool. Katie Johnston reports.

