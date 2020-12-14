The United States Department of Agriculture has approved Joshua ISD to continue feeding all students free of charge for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
All children in the community who are 18 years of age and younger are eligible to receive free meals. This includes children not enrolled in JISD.
Students can pre-order meals by ordering online, and non-students can pre-order meals by calling Debbie Potter at 817-202-2500 ext. 1355.
Pick up times are from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Locations are listed below:
Nichols Middle School Door #5
2845 FM 731
Burleson, TX 76028
Loflin Middle School Door #5
6801 FM 1902
Joshua, TX 76058
Ninth Grade Campus Door #5
1035 S. Broadway
Joshua, TX 76058
“As we prepare for the winter break, we are blessed to be able to provide this service,” said JISD Child Nutrition Director Kari Frederick. “We realize that families and businesses are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this approval is one way we want to give back to our community for all of their support.”