By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH  (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police detectives are trying to track down a man wanted for striking someone in the mouth with a metal bar stool.

Police said it happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at Bar 2909 on Morton St.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury.

Police released a couple of surveillance images of the suspect and described him this way:

The suspect is a white male between 21 to 25 years old, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. At the time of the assault he was wearing jeans, a black North Face jacket, and a black baseball cap on backwards.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4718.

