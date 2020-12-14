Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police detectives are trying to track down a man wanted for striking someone in the mouth with a metal bar stool.
Police said it happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at Bar 2909 on Morton St.
The victim suffered serious bodily injury.
Police released a couple of surveillance images of the suspect and described him this way:
The suspect is a white male between 21 to 25 years old, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. At the time of the assault he was wearing jeans, a black North Face jacket, and a black baseball cap on backwards.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4718.
