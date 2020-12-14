FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, Dec. 14, bringing its cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 1,014 deaths.

The county also reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 120,899.

The deceased included a woman from Keller in her 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, a man and woman from Sansom Park in their 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, a woman from Saginaw in her 80s, two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, two men from Euless in their 70s, two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, two men from unincorporated Tarrant County in their 70s, five men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man from Mansfield in his 60s, and a man from Hurst in his 50s.

All but five had underlying health conditions.

TCPH says 87,921 people have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information on COVID-19 in Tarrant County, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MORE FROM CBSDFW