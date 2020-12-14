NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students from a group of private preschools are learning the joy and rewards of giving without receiving at an early age.
Children attending five North Texas Primrose Schools donated 6,417 food items (nearly 5,000 meals) to Minnie’s Food Pantry.
While many students donated food, some of the schools encourage students to do age-appropriate chores at home to earn the money to donate.
Primrose Schools of Park Cities, Klyde Warren Park, Prestonwood, Plano at Preston Meadow and Frisco West participated in the effort.
In a normal year, some Primrose School students load up and head out on a field trip to the grocery store.
This year, some schools decided to bring the grocery store to Primrose.
Primrose Pantries and Markets popped up and students were able to “shop” around, picking up items they would like to donate.
MORE FROM CBSDFW