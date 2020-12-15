COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The first college football bowl game of the year — that was scheduled to be played in North Texas — has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Southern Methodist University (SMU) was set to face off against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday, December 19.
“While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our top priority is the health and safety of all parties involved,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time.”
The bowl cancellation means UTSA will now play in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 26 — their opponent has yet to be announced.
Tickets purchased for the Frisco Bowl, that was to be played at Toyota Stadium, will be refunded automatically. Refunds will be processed immediately, but could take up to five business days to receive.
SMU withdrew from the game after university officials “identified a number of positive cases of COVID-19 involving student-athletes and staff members”. The team ends the season with a 7-3 record.
UTSA finished the season with a 7-4 record.