AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of people on Texas roadways drivers will soon need to make sure their vehicle title and registration is current to avoid being cited.
The temporary Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements put in place in March, as coronavirus shutdowns spread, will end on April 14, 2021.
If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew by that date. It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions as motorists have several renewal options.
There a three ways to renew your vehicle registration:
- Online: Visit http://www.TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov for the least expensive way to renew — saving $1. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
- Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.
- In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.
Despite any waivers in place, Texans will still need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection to qualify for registration.
The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:
Initial vehicle registration.
Vehicle registration renewal.
Vehicle titling.
Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.
30-day temporary permits.
