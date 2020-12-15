CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Taryn Jones
After this year, everyone deserves a treat. Taryn Jones hits the Dallas streets on the hunt for amazing sweets.
Cookie? Cake? Pie? Ice Cream? Which is the best dessert? Check out the spots we hit or share your own and tag @EATSEEPLAYDFW in your photos.

Taryn’s Tasty Adventure

Dark Chocolate Cake Slice: Cake Bar

Red Velvet Square Bite: Kookie Haven

Cookie Monster Ice Cream: Azucar Ice Cream Co

Classic Rice Krispie: Sift and Pour

