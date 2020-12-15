FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For many people, pivoting careers or looking for part-time extra work during the pandemic, flexibility seems to be one of the most sought after benefits.

The My Work Choice app allows workers to choose when and who to go to work for on their schedules.

“The benefit to the employee is that I know I can choose these days that I can work,” said CEO and Co-Founder Tana Greene.

The My Work Choice app works with several companies in the DFW region, mainly in the warehousing and distribution industries to link them with day hires.

For the employee who is hired by My Work Choice, the benefit is they can look at openings on a daily and weekly basis and decide which company to go to work for that day and for how long.

“My Work Choice is about flexibility it’s allowing a person to work their life and job at the same time and be able to function and have dignity,” said Greene.

If you are interested in using the My Work Choice app for your next job, click here.

