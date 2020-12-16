DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Like all school districts, Dallas ISD has faced their fair share of challenges this past year.

It’s been a year of trials and tribulations, but there have been successes along the way.

“Well our biggest accomplishment is that everybody stuck with us,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said, noting the district lost less teachers this year than last year.

“We’re having school,” he said. “We passed the big bond election that’s going to help us with the future. So I think those are the biggest accomplishments. The biggest concern, biggest delta, is the learning loss.”

Right now, elementary and middle school students can attend school five days a week in person, if their parents choose. High schoolers are following a hybrid model – attending two days in person, three days from home. This will continue into 2021.

CBS 11 News reporter Erin Jones asked Hinojosa, “For the students who are choosing to stay at home. Do you think they’re getting as much out of school as they would in person?”

“No I don’t,” Hinojosa said. “In fact I’m worried about them. Especially in math. What we’ve seen for our students and what they’ve lost in math may take a couple of years to get caught up”

Next month, administrators are taking a plan to the board. It’s what they call a “multiple opportunities calendar” where they can make up some time.

“By spring break, with the pandemic, with the change of approach, with the vaccine that’s available, I think the numbers will get better eventually – they still may get worse between now and then – but now I think there’s hope at the end of this tunnel,” Hinojosa said.

He said DISD is working on a plan for administrators, teachers and staff to get vaccinated, if they choose. They’ve made a request to county and believes they could start getting them in mid to late January.

