LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During their childhood years, Ericka Chambers and her brother, William Jones loved spending hours putting jigsaw puzzles together.

“My mother said too much TV and video games would turn our minds to mush,” Chambers fondly recounted while sitting inside her Little Elm with her brother, as the two delicately arranged the pieces of a puzzle they created themselves.

The puzzle was one of a catalog of puzzle games under their company, Puzzles of Color.

Earlier this year, the duo started production on puzzles that showcased art images of Black family life, children and themes of uplift.

“When looking for puzzles, we didn’t find any that featured black people, or any minorities in general. We want to celebrate artists of color, and help promote the use of puzzles, as a way to bond with family,” Chambers explained.

Inside her garage, the sister and brother operate a small production warehouse.

Stacks of colorful art renderings created by African American artists are manually placed in a jigsaw-carving machine, producing 300 to 1,000 puzzle pieces, depending on the size.

Since June, Puzzles of Color have become a popular gift, and the holiday orders are stacked high in the house, and the brother-sister duo is passing on a family past time with a touch of diversity on display.

