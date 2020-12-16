'She Deserved More... It's Not Fair': Siblings Grieve For Texas HS Senior Aramis Mora Killed When Car Slammed Into House"She was hardworking. She was really, really smart. She was in the honor society," said her brother, Gustavo Mora.

4 minutes ago

Person In Forney Wins $1 Million On Texas Lottery Scratch TicketThe holidays are looking pretty bright for a person in Forney who is now a millionaire. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Texas Sheriff’s Investigators Seize Thousands In Knock-Off Goods From MallDetectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,200 counterfeit items from a business located within The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 1. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago