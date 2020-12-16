DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in the hallway of a Dallas apartment unit that caught fire Wednesday, Dec. 16.
It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. at the San Miguel Apartments at 4624 Lafayette Street, near the intersection of North Fitzhugh and Ross Avenue.
When first arriving Dallas Fire-Rescue companies pulled up to the two-story apartment complex, they saw smoke and fire coming from a unit on the second floor.
Firefighters got the fire out in about 30 minutes, DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said.
Investigators are still in the process of making a determination on what caused the fire, but until the Dallas County Medical Examiner makes an official ruling on the victim’s cause of death, the cause of the fire will remain undetermined, Evans explained in a news release.
An adjacent apartment sustained minor fire damage, displacing at least one tenant for which the American Red Cross was called to assist.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Fort Worth Police Arrest Capital Murder Suspects Lamont Cousins, Andrew Vandermeer After 3 Bodies Found In 2 Counties
- ‘She Deserved More… It’s Not Fair’: Siblings Grieve For Texas HS Senior Aramis Mora Killed When Car Slammed Into House
- First Over-The-Counter At-Home COVID-19 Test About To Hit Stores Called ‘Game Changer’