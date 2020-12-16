NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines has issued a travel alert and is warning of flight delays ahead of Winter Storm Gail, which is expected to hit the U.S. northeast Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and rain.

Since DFW Airport is the airline’s hub, there could be delays so people should check their flights.

As a result of the weather, American issued a travel alert for 37 airports in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. If a customer chooses not to fly due to the impacts of the storm, American will waive change fees for future travel.

The airline said it’s in regular communication with its national partner, the American Red Cross, which has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following a disaster.

The American Airlines Integrated Operations Center in Fort Worth is monitoring the storm and is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local airports.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for worldwide reservations phone numbers.

If an American flight was canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.

