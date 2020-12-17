Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten feet, ten inches.
It may not seem like a long distance, but it’s far enough to keep a McKinney pastor from taking a seat on the city council.
Pastor Chris Thornton was appointed to the city council on December 1 to replace La’Shadion Shemwell who was voted out of office in a November recall election.
But it turns out Thornton actually lives 10 feet, 10 inches outside the district for which he was appointed.
The mixup has been blamed on the city and now the council is expected to appoint Angela Richardson-Woods to the seat at the next city council meeting.
She will serve in that seat until the next McKinney City Council election in May 2021.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Fort Worth Police Arrest Capital Murder Suspects Lamont Cousins, Andrew Vandermeer After 3 Bodies Found In 2 Counties
- ‘She Deserved More… It’s Not Fair’: Siblings Grieve For Texas HS Senior Aramis Mora Killed When Car Slammed Into House
- First Over-The-Counter At-Home COVID-19 Test About To Hit Stores Called ‘Game Changer’