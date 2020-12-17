AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott joined Jewish community leaders on Thursday, Dec. 17 and delivered remarks at the Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah.
Thursday was the final night of the eight-night holiday.
The Governor spoke of the strength of the Jewish people as well as the important lessons learned through Hanukkah.
During the ceremony, the Governor also lit the Shamash candle of the menorah.
“As we light the Texas menorah tonight, may we all heed the lessons of hope, peace, and perseverance that the festival of lights teaches us,” said Governor Abbott. “This celebration is a testament to the resiliency of the Jewish people and reminds us that even in darkness, we can and should be a light to others. Cecilia and I hope the Jewish community here in Texas and around the world have a blessed and happy Hanukkah.”
