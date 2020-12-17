FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Experiencing a medical emergency and having to deal with personnel, equipment and vehicles that come with it can be frightening for adults, let alone children. Now, one North Texas mobile health service is doing something to make the events less scary for their littlest patients.

During the holiday season, MedStar crews hope to bring a little bit of happiness to the young people that need their medical assistance.

Thanks to a donation from PetSmart, nearly 100 brand new, stuffed animals have been deployed on MedStar ambulances and will be given to pediatric patients that receive treatment over the holidays.

For general safety and to meet COVID-19 protocols, each toy is individually shrink-wrapped to assure they are kept sanitized until they are gifted the special patients.

Officials with MedStar Mobile Healthcare said, “We hope this ‘special delivery’ will help make an EMS response a little less scary!”

