AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Sitting near a box full of 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine packed in dry ice, Governor Greg Abbott announced that UPS Will deliver 224,000 doses throughout Texas this week.

“We have more than 7,000 providers lined up ready to distribute it. Right now, the lead recipients are doctors and nurses on the frontline. It was heartwarming to see them literally break out in tears when they knew they were receiving medicine to save their lives. Everybody owes a debt of gratitude to these men and women sacrificing and risking their own lives to care for others,” said Gov. Abbott.

The inoculation of medical professionals would surely preserve the integrity of the hospital base workforce, allowing for the continued care of not only people with COVID-19, but all other health issues requiring hospitalization.

If the vaccine distribution goes as planned, Abbott said at least 1 million Texans will be inoculated this month.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD joined Abbott during the Thursday morning press conference, and said, “We have an incredible ray of hope ahead of us. Doctors can have an extra layer of protection, and be able to stay in the job.”

Along with medical professionals, Abbott stressed the importance of teachers.

“I consider teachers as frontline workers,” he said. “I urge and hope that teachers will be near the front of the line in receiving this vaccine.”

When asked about more shutdowns, Abbott emphatically said “No more shutdowns! People have had their lives crushed by them. And we now know that COVID spreads rapidly in people’s homes… so no. No more shutdowns.”

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW