DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are on the lookout for two men who held a clerk at gunpoint and robbed a gas station on December 14.
It was just before 4:00 p.m. when the two suspects entered the Texaco in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. The men pointed a handgun at the clerk and took store merchandise.
Dallas police are now asking for help identifying the suspects in the above photo.
Anyone with information about the robbery or each of the suspects is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3671 or send an email to Detective C. Edwards.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to and arrest and indictment in the case. Information can be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
