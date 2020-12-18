DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hair salons have already had it tough with COVID-19 restrictions. But a Dallas salon is also dealing with the added hardship of being the target of repeated acts of vandalism.

Natalie Guillen Castillo opened for hair salon, Studio 1514, in Downtown Dallas 10 years ago and up until recently, it’s been a dream come true for the small business owner.

“We moved into that location when downtown was barely getting built back up again,” Castillo said. “Downtown has just always kind of had my heart.”

That was until two weeks ago when someone broke a window at the salon on Commerce Street. Then another broken window the next day.

“So I rushed over there I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s just kind of leading me to believe that the salon is being targeted for some reason,” Castillo said.

The repeated acts of vandalism have added insult to injury for Castillo, who has already struggled to get through 2020 after being shut down for a month and half that left her 20 employees out of work.

“It’s taking a toll on our business. We’re definitely not as busy as we used to be,” she said.

On Thursday, the business owner said someone poured gasoline outside her entrance during the evening and tried to set the salon on fire.

“It just has a special place in my heart and to see all this happening just really breaking my heart in a sense because I don’t know who would want to ruin something we work so hard for,” Castillo said.

Castillo said she doesn’t know anyone who would target her and doesn’t want to blame the homeless people who are in the area.

But she’s facing the possibility of moving her salon out of downtown if the vandalism continues.

“I just want whoever is doing this, if you are watching, just please stop,” she said. “I don’t want to move my salon. I want to stay there. I want to grow with Dallas in downtown.”

Castillo said Dallas police have told her they are looking at video from nearby security cameras to try and fine whoever is responsible and plan to keep a closer eye on her salon.

