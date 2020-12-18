DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Chief Judge Barbara Lynn of the Northern District of Texas has reversed a previous ruling of the Court that had dismissed all claims against the City of Dallas in the murder of Botham Jean.

The federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Dallas is now allowed to proceed once an amended lawsuit is filed.

Botham Jean was fatally shot in his own apartment by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger when she claimed to have entered the wrong apartment on September 6, 2018.

Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison on October 2, 2019.

Jean’s family filed their civil rights lawsuit against the City of Dallas and Amber Guyger on October 26, 2018.

Attorney for the Jean family, Lee Merritt sent CBS 11 News the following statement, which reads in part:

After attempts by the City of Dallas to dismiss the claims regarding its failure to train, discipline, and supervise its police officers, the Court ruled on December 23, 2019 that all claims against the City should be dismissed, despite evidence showing a pattern and history of Dallas police officers having killed dozens of unarmed individuals within the city in recent years. After numerous objections, responses and appeals regarding this decision, the Court reversed its determination and indicated that the claims against the City of Dallas should proceed once an amended lawsuit is filed. This important decision will allow the family of Botham Jean an opportunity to once again try and hold the City of Dallas accountable for its failures in training officers on appropriate use of force.

