FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Outgoing Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Friday evening.
The department said Kraus is asymptomatic and is quarantining at his home.
Kraus is currently serving the last few weeks of his time as police chief after he announced his retirement in July. He said he would retire at the end of the year or until the city finds a new police chief.
Kraus is not the first Fort Worth figure to get the virus. Mayor Betsy Price and her husband both tested positive in November.
