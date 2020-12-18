MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ronald Charles Parker, a.k.a. “Big Ron,” was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty on Sep. 14, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison on Dec. 16, 2020 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, Parker was a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for selling large quantities of methamphetamine in Marshall, Texas. During the course of the investigation Parker conducted seven separate drug transactions with a confidential informant, selling a total of 1.24 kilograms of methamphetamine. Parker and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020, and charged with violations of federal law. Co-Defendant Danny Brian Hernandez was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison for his drug trafficking conduct.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and the Marshall Police Department are all investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek is prosecuting.

