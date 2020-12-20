Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a fight led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 8:45 p.m. at the Bonita Gardens apartments on Fordham Road.
Arriving officers found a male victim, who has not yet been identified, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect, Xzavien Ausborne, was detained at the scene. During an interviewing with detectives, police said Ausborne admitted to shooting the victim after a fight.
He was booked into Lew Sterrett Jail on a murder charge. His bond has not yet been set.
