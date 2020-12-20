Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday said Democrats and Republicans have “finalized a deal” on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It’s unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is set to shutdown if a deal is not reached by midnight.
BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own.
Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020