DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, along with 30 more deaths.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 154,611, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 355 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
The county also added 30 more deaths related to the virus, for a total of 1,461. The youngest patient was a Dallas woman in her 30s who died in hospice care. All but six of the patients had underlying high risk health conditions.
New information on hospitalizations will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 22. On Saturday, the county saw 910 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was the third record high reported last week.
In Tarrant County, 960 new cases and 13 deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 131,097 cases and 1,097 deaths.
