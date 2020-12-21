CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of North Texas cats and dogs are receiving the best Christmas gift this year — a new home!

Both Humane Society adoption centers in Benbrook and Keller are closed due to lack of adoptable pets.

They will re-open to the public on Dec.23.

The Saxe-Forte location will be open as normal.

