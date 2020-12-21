DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two million travelers are expected to move through DFW Airport during the holiday travel period and there were some signs Monday, Dec. 21, people may not be as willing to stay home for the holidays.

The TSA reported it had screened more than one million people for three consecutive days, starting Friday, Dec. 18, the first time that had happened since early March.

It is less than half the total travelers though during the same days in 2019

DFW is anticipating 2.2 million people from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4, a number about 40% lower than last year.

At the airport Monday, traffic was light.

There was no one pushing for position around baggage carousels.

Travelers were walking with plenty of space through the terminal, even finding seating around the gates.

AAA Texas is forecasting all travel in the state to be down 29% and the majority of people who do travel to drive to their destination.

That number could drop further if people make last-minute cancellations, something that happened over Thanksgiving.

“It’s really important to know before you go because right now it’s a patchwork of regulations and requirements when it comes to travel,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. “So knowing before you get there will save you a lot of headache down the road or in the air.”

The CDC is still recommending people postpone travel and consider virtual holiday celebrations.

Local leaders have been more understanding that after a long year, people will want to see each other.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said last week he didn’t want people to let up on being cautious, but it was also important for family to see each other.

“Our people right now are depressed. They are anxious, and I’m just not going to say don’t see your family,” he said at a county commissioners meeting. “I think each individual has to make a decision that they feel like is appropriate to protect their family.”

The busiest travel day at DFW Airport is expected to be Jan. 3.

