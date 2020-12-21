FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas is expected to receive more than 150,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and 460,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Moderna’s vaccine can be shipped in smaller quantities and stored in regular refrigerators.

It’s allowing smaller groups to get it.

“We’re receiving 100 doses to give our firefighters,” said Farmers Branch Fire Chief Gabriel Vargas. “I’m glad we were selected. We can’t wait to start pushing it out.”

It comes as a sigh of relief after transporting countless COVID-19 patients this year in ambulances.

According to The Texas Department of State Health Services, 35 Dallas County locations are included in Moderna’s first round of shipments.

The county is still in Phase 1a of the CDC’s phased allocation plan which means health care workers, including paramedics, and nursing home residents and staff are still first priority.

“We’re going to make sure it’s equitable and goes to the person who needs it most first “ Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Judge Jenkins said he expects by the end of January, Phase 1a will be completed.

