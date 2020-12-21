CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Alcohol, DFW News, hospital, injury, Intoxication Assault, Julius Schepps Freeway, Police, Wrong-Way Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a 43-year-old man who went the wrong way on Julius Schepps Freeway and hit a car full of people, injuring three victims on Dec. 21.

The man was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 9100 block of Julius Schepps Freeway when he struck the 26-year-old victim’s car who was driving northbound.

A 10-year-old girl, and two women — a 28-year-old and a 58-year-old were in the victim’s car.

The man collided front left to the front left of the victims car, forcing both cars into a counter-clockwise rotation.

He, along with all the people in the car he struck were taken to the hospital.

Police said the wrong way driver was under the influence and charged with three counts of Intoxication Assault.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply