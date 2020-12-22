MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old man was injured after he flipped his Dodge Ram pickup on US Highway 81 in Wise County near the Wise and Tarrant County line.
The crash happened just after midnight on December 22, 2020.
The driver of the Dodge, Joshua A. Daniel, 23, of Azle, was taken to John Peter Smith hospital as well as passenger George Yawakie, 34, from Haslet.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said Daniel was traveling north on US 81 when for an undetermined reason, his Dodge traveled onto the northbound shoulder and then overcorrected causing the truck to overturn multiple times before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of travel.
The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation but is now back open for travel.
