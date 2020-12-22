DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the 2020-21 season will begin without fans at American Airlines Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team released the following statement on the matter:
The health and safety of Dallas Mavericks fans, players and employees remains the organization’s top priority. After careful consideration and in collaboration with the NBA, American Airlines Center and Dallas County public health officials, the Mavs plan to start the 2020-21 regular season without fans.
No definitive timetable has been set for fans returning to the arena and the Mavs will continue to work with Dallas County leadership and public health officials to determine the best possible scenario for fans to safely return to American Airlines Center.
The Mavs will tip off the 2020-21 regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 9:30 p.m.
Following their opener against the Suns, the Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles for a Christmas Day matchup with the defending NBA Champion L.A. Lakers at 7:00 p.m.
MORE FROM CBSDFW