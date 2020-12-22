DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police released a composite Tuesday, Dec. 22, of a man they say forced his way in to a woman’s apartment last month and sexually assaulted her.

Police said on Nov. 11, shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man knocked on a woman’s door in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street.

He engaged the woman in a casual conversation before forcing his way into her apartment and sexually assaulting her.

Investigators are requesting the public’s help in identifying this unknown suspect.

Denton Police describe the suspect this way:

• A light-skinned black male in his mid-20s to mid-30s

• Muscular build, and approximately 5’11”-6’0”

• Short dark hair and dark eyes

• A wide nose and black-rimmed, square-shaped glasses

• Discoloration similar to acne scars or freckles on his cheeks below his eyes

Investigators said the suspect’s physical description appears similar to the description of a serial burglar who was active between July and September of 2019.

“No definitive link has been made between these cases, but all leads are being investigated thoroughly,” Denton Police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Denton County Crime Stoppers’ tip line at 1-800-388-TIPS(8477).

Information leading to the arrest of this offender, could result in a cash award of up to $1,000 from Denton County Crime Stoppers.

MORE FROM CBSDFW