FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Forney police officers are out of the hospital after being injured when a suspect tried to drive away to avoid being arrested.

Police said shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for “a hazardous moving violation.”

The driver, Isaiah Douse, 25, of Forney, stopped in a parking lot in the 500 block of Marketplace Boulevard.

The Forney Police Department said, during the traffic stop, officers determined there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, and Douse began reaching under his seat disregarding instructions from officers.

Police explained what happened next the department’s news release:

“In order to protect themselves and to prevent the suspect from accessing a weapon, officers attempted to restrain the suspect’s movements. However, the suspect was able to place his vehicle in reverse and begin backing quickly toward the officers and their patrol vehicles. The suspect’s driving caused injury to the officers. The suspect then struck both Forney Police patrol cars as he fled out of the parking lot. Officers pursued the suspect for a

short distance until the suspect stopped in the 100 block of Acadia Lane. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.”

Police said Douse is a convicted felon and was unlawfully possessing a firearm during this incident.

Douse threw the firearm out of the vehicle during the pursuit, and officers were able to locate and recover it.

The officers who were injured are expected to make a full recovery.

Douse has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and illegal drug possession.

