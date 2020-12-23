CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois woman says she found a COVID-19 test swab at the bottom of a package from Kohl’s.

Andrea Ellis of East Moline ordered garden flags online as a Christmas gift for her grandmother, but she says at the bottom of the yellow padded envelope she found the swab, which belonged to a woman in Virginia.

Through the clear bag, Ellis could see the patient’s testing information, so she contacted her and made some other calls. “Calling the health department, calling non-emergency, talking to some nurse friends or doctor friends, reaching out to anyone I thought could maybe have something to say about it,” she said.

The health department took over.

The Virginia woman told Ellis when she did not get her results she took another test, and it was negative for the virus.

Kohl’s says it is looking into the matter.