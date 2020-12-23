DeSoto, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A community is in mourning after former DeSoto Councilman James Zander and his wife Linda died from complications due to COVID-19 on the same day, and in the same hospital room, according to a report in Focus Daily News.

Many expressed their sorrow, and shared stories of the couple’s philanthropic efforts throughout the years.

On the City of DeSoto Facebook page, a post in memory of the Zanders reads: “DeSoto Mourns the passing of former City Councilmember James Zander and his beloved wife Linda Zander. We are a better city because of them and we are less without them. May they both rest in peace.”

Disciple Central Community Church Pastor Marcus King gave tribute on his Facebook page to the couple and shared several text exchanges from 2020 between him and James.

“I’m a pastor. I don’t always understand what God is doing and how he does it. I’m only sharing this because I wanted you to see how good of a man and member James was, and to show how a year can start and end while you still trust God even if it looks different than what you had planned. You miss good people when they leave. Look at the texts, the dates from start to finish. Then take a look at your life and thank God for each moment and the people you know care about you.

1. Pastor King, Happy New Year. This new decade will be your’s and mine best decade yet, James Zander(Jan 1, 2020) 2. Hi Pastor King I am checking on you make sure you and your family are taking steps to keep you safe from the Coronavirus. Zander (March 22, 2020 3. Hi Pastor King, Happy Father’s Day. Hope your relaxing and enjoying the day. James Zander (June 21, 2020) 4. His last text last week after I texted him about praying for him as he was in icu along with his wife battling Covid saying I’m praying for him etc. “There is nothing more powerful than prayers. Thank you sir!” (December 15, 2020)

Mr. Zander served as Board member of DeSoto Dining and Dialogue, Board member of the DeSoto ISD Education Foundation, City Council liaison to DeSoto Economic Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce and Certified Trained member of CERT, Dallas County ACA (Affordable Care Act) Coalition, and the University of New Haven Board of Governors, according to the his bio on the James Zander & Associates webpage.