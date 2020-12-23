DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week Dallas County’s only public hospital and one of the country’s largest, Parkland administered its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers. And today, just two days before Christmas, frontline medics with Dallas Fire-Rescue were inoculated.

Since March, 3,300 men and women have been hospitalized at Parkland with the coronavirus and 229 have died. As part of the national effort to protect medical workers from the virus, Parkland will vaccinate 500 workers per day for the next few weeks.

Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang, who also received a vaccine last week, said he believes the vaccines are the key to eliminating COVID infections and deaths. In all, over 7,000 staffers will receive the vaccine, but Dr. Chang used the initial rollout to urge Dallas’ broader community to accept the vaccine when it becomes available.

“This is the way out. The vaccine is the way out. Do it for your neighbor. Do it for everybody.”

