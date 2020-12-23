Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is urging hospitals and other facilities to vaccinate everyone for COVID-19 who qualifies, quickly.
Then they should move on to the next phase of vaccinations.
Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said all of the vaccine doses should be given now to as many frontline healthcare workers who want them.
Once there are no more frontline healthcare workers to vaccinate, DSHS is telling hospitals and clinics to begin Phase 1B of the vaccine plan.
In Texas, that includes people who are over the age of 65 and people who are over 16 who have high-risk health conditions.
Here is the full letter from Commissioner Hellerstedt:
