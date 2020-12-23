DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The fate of the coronavirus relief package passed by the House and Senate remains up in the air after President Donald Trump sharply criticized the bill.

In a video he released Tuesday night, Dec. 22, the President let Congress have it. “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault, not their fault.”

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

The President said instead of the $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 and $1200 payments to couples making up to $150,000, Congress should give individuals $2,000 and couples $4,000.

Orlando Salazar, Vice Chair of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, the nation’s second largest conservative Hispanic organization agreed. “That bill needed to be blasted. It did nothing really to help the American people. It did a lot to help the cronies that are running our country that have friends all over the world.”

He said he agreed with the President that Americans should receive more financial assistance, but that what he thought would be better is to allow all small businesses to open and compete with larger firms that have been able to operate during the pandemic.

Allison Campolo, a Democrat who’s President of Tarrant Together, a voter registration organization, said she would also like to see Americans get more money. “So the fact that he chimed in last night was pretty surprising. And it was also very surprising that he was advocating for such a substantial increase in the relief going to every American.”

The nearly $900 billion pandemic relief package was passed alongside a $1.4 trillion spending bill that would fund the government through September.

Campolo said Republicans in the Senate have wanted to limit spending. “I know that Democrats have been trying very hard to work with Republicans in both houses of Congress to try to find a middle ground that works for everybody and to keep spending to a reasonable rate while helping Americans get on their feet.”

Salazar blamed both parties for spending too much. “They just throw a bunch of junk in there, and they feel like it’s going to be passed, because we have no choice. Well, we have a President who’s not an insider. He’s not a swamp creature, and so he doesn’t think like they do. So he says, ‘You know what, I’m not doing this.’ And I’m glad.”

The President hasn’t said whether he will veto the legislation.

He’ll have to decide by 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, when temporary funding for the government runs out.

If he does veto the bill, Congress could decide to override his veto.

The President could also decide to take no action and let the measure die.

The new Congress would have to consider any new legislation.

