FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the night before Christmas, and though 2020 has been different, one thing has remained the same. Many spent the day checking final gifts off their shopping list.

“My son’s gift did not come in, time, so we are kind of last-minute scrambling to make sure he has a gift to open. I don’t want him to be disappointed on Christmas morning,” said Heather Cook, a shopper at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Shipping delays across the nation have only added to the last-minute scramble. And this late in the game, in-person shopping is the only option.

“I ordered like four purses online, and none of them came in. So we went to the mall yesterday to try and find some of them,” said daughter Janae Cook.

The National Retail Federation is reporting more than half of consumers embraced an earlier start to their holiday shopping this year.

At the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth, management says business has been steady all season.

“Christmas Eve is traditionally very busy, so we were expecting a lot of foot traffic, we see a lot of shopping bags and healthy parking lots—so all of that is signs of a very productive holiday shopping season,” said general manager Melissa Garcia.

Given that it’s outdoors, they say that has only helped customers feel safer.

“We are an outdoor shopping center, so I think that adds just a level of comfort for our shoppers,” Garcia said.

Especially as many have opted to try and avoid the crowds this year. At least, until they had no other choice.

“I don’t like the crowds, I work with people all day and I just don’t like the crowds when it is shopping time,” said shopper Shea Brown.

MORE FROM CBSDFW