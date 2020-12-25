GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police officers responded to a reported active threat call at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine around 9:00 p.m. on Christmas.

Police said they have not confirmed the threat, but officers, including a SWAT team, were on scene investigating.

The hotel went on lockdown as a precaution.

A guest staying at the hotel sent CBS 11 a photo of a text message which they say was sent from the Great Wolf Lodge.

It asks guests to stay in their rooms because they have “become aware of an emergency situation by a guest that there is a possible active shooter in the building.”

There are no reports of injuries, but a search for the person who reported the threat was still going on after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge told CBS 11 around 11:00 p.m., “Law enforcement is currently at our resort looking for an individual who made concerning statements threatening the safety of our guests. There have been no indications to us from law enforcement that this individual is armed. For the safety of our guests, the resort is currently in lockdown and we will continue to follow the lead of law enforcement.”

CBS 11’s Caroline Vandergriff reported live from the scene at 10:20 p.m.

